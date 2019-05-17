Ghana: NLA, NAHCO Train 36 Personnel to Assemble Solar Powered E-Kioks

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) in collaboration with the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) Secretariat and some experts from abroad have trained 36 NABCO personnel on technology transfer and assembling procedures for the solar-powered E-Kiosks.

The e-kiosk concept is a private sector initiative in partnership with the NLA which seeks to offer lottery products to the public through electronic means.

The authority has partnered the Ghana Revenue Authority, Commercial Banks, One District One Factory Secretariat, MMDAS, Insurance Companies, Ghana Post Company Limited and other agencies to make revenue generation and collection convenient in the country through the e-kiosks

The NABCO personnel, drawn from all the regions of Ghana, were trained on the assembling techniques, processes and technology associated with the assembling of the solar-powered E-Kiosks.

A statement from the NLA said the NABCO personnel were trained to appreciate and understand the operations and maintenance of the solar-powered E-Kiosks.

It said the NABCO personnel were expected to help the authority decentralise the new e-kiosk concept by training others on how to assemble and operate the kiosks

According to the statement, the NLA, through its private partners, would soon roll out about 40, 000 solar-powered E-kiosks across the country.

The statement said the NABCO Trainers showed demonstrable competence to transfer the E-kiosk technology to the yet-to-be recruited trainees.

The Trainers were highly impressed and showered praises on the management of the National Lottery Authority and the NABCO Secretariat for such a wonderful and pragmatic training initiative and collaboration, it said

"The training of the first batch of Trainers started on 18th February 2019 and ended on the 21st February 2019 with 20 participants. After the successful training of the first batch, Mohammed Yahaya from Ada was adjudged the overall best trainer. Tuffour Nicholas from Sunyani and Doreena Alaliga Bawa from Tamale were first runner-up and second runner-up respectively".

"The second batch of the training also started from 25th February 2019 to 28th February 2019 with 16 participants. After the successful training of the second batch, Azoteyinne Joshua from Bolgatanga was adjudged overall best trainer. Atanga Michael Atadena from Bolgatanga and Twum Maxwell from Techiman were first runner-up and second runner-up respectively" the statement said