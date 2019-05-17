Ghana: Constituents Tasked to Help Develop Ayawaso Central

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ayawaso Central constituency, Henry Quartey has urged the constituents to bury their political differences and support the newly created assembly develop the area to benefit from the government's policies and programmes under the 'Ghana Beyond Aid' agenda.

Mr Quartey, who was speaking at the first stakeholder meeting at New Town in Accra, unveiled the logo of the assembly, which has a refuse truck, a book, a road, a stool and handshake.

The assembly in February this year elevated to municipal status after it was curved out of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) but Mr Quartey indicated that "attaining a municipal status without unity will be meaningless, if the people on whose behalf the status was created do not unite and help fix roads, support education, honour their tax obligations, strictly observe good hygienic practices and help fight crime.

"The assembly is for all of us do not sit on the fence, avail yourselves and be part of the decision making process towards a new development agenda for Ayawaso Central, I charge the assembly to live up to expectation as no excuses will be entertained, we should not accent excuses, and business as usual mantra," Mr Quartey said.

He appealed to businesses to pay their taxes regularly to ensure enough revenue was generated to undertake numerous projects needed to give the area a face lift and improve livelihoods.

Mr Quartey disclosed that contracts have been awarded for the construction of a 700 metre drain to connect the Odaw to prevent flooding, while the Kokomlemle East and West roads, Gedo Mosque area, ATTC, Bayport and Kotoko roads would be asphalted and tasked the assembly to support contractors when they mobilise to site in August.

Dela Geraldo, the Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, urged the constituents to unite for the good of the constituency and explained that democracy was not about petty squabbles and misunderstandings but desire to unite and lead the citizenry towards nation building.

Alhaji Mohammed Quaye, the Municipal Chief Executive, unveiling the logo noted that the refuse truck represented cleanliness, the book stood for education, the stool represented the assembly on strong foundation, and the road stood for desire to improve road network and the handshake signified unity.

He urged the constituents to rally behind the assembly to ensure that the area benefited from all government flagship policies and programmes.