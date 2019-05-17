Ghana: U West Regional Minister Cautions MDCEs Over Lateness

Wa — The Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, has expressed disappointment at Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) and Coordinating Directors for consistently reporting late to functions.

He said the attitude was inimical to good job ethics and development, and issued an order that all MDCEs and coordinating directors should always appear at functions ahead of schedule.

Dr Salih expressed the sentiments when he took his turn to address the first ordinary meeting of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) for 2019.

He said although the MDCEs and the coordinating directors were an integral part of the meeting, most of them reported after the meeting had begun, while others arrived later, after the minister had completed his address.

"I was supposed to address you as part of the meeting but you have missed the speech, lateness to functions should be frowned upon and halted immediately", Dr Dr Salih cautioned.

The minister explained that Ghana was confronted with a number of situations that threatened national security.

Dr Dr Salih said "armed robbery, tribal and chieftaincy conflicts, political vigilantism, terrorism, among others were already issues the nation was l battling with, but we are now inundated with news of suspected terrorist groups in the country"..

He indicated that although government had put in place measures like the recruitment of more security personnel and equipping them to effectively counter possible terrorism, there was the need for Ghanaians to be more security conscious by reporting suspected people and criminals to the police for further action.

"I would wish to use this opportunity to appeal to the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs to use their institution to resolve all pending chieftaincy disputes in the region. The smooth succession to thrones, if well codified will help eliminate or reduce the spate of disputes that threaten the peace of the region", Dr Salih stated.

He announced that to facilitate the free Senior High School (SHS) initiative work had begun on projects that were stalled under the previous administration,

Dr Salih mentioned the construction of an assembly hall complex for the Lawra Senior High School (SHS), a storey dormitory block for Daffaima SHS and a storey dormitory block for the Tumu SHS/Technical Institute, among others.

"Also on health, work has resumed on the stalled regional hospital and I am hopeful it will soon be completed. Work is also ongoing at Issa in the Daffaima-Bussie-Issa District as well as Funsi in the Wa West District to construct district hospitals for them", he said.

The minister asked the people to stop smuggling government's subsidised fertiliser to neighbouring countries, reminding them that it was intended for Ghanaian farmers.

Some officials of the Ministry of National Security educated participants on security tips to help ensure law and order.