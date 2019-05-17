Ghana: Mastercard Treats VIPs, Customers ﻿to Exclusive UCL Viewing

UEFA Champions League sponsor Mastercard hosted Ghana's top celebrities, sportsmen and customers at an exclusive big screen viewing of the televised semi-final match between Tottenham and Ajax last week.

Football legend Samuel Kuffour; and over 100 Mastercard customers gathered at the Kempinski Hotel to feel closer to the UEFA Champions League action and enjoy Africa's most loved sport together.

At the premium star-studded event, guests and sports aficionados pitched their tents with opposing teams, predicting outcomes and cheering as the match progressed.

After an eventful play, reactions were split as Tottenham emerged winners of the semifinals set with a 3-2 lead score.

Samuel Kuffour, Ghanaian professional football icon and bronze medalist at the 1992 Summer Olympic Games, who played for Bayern Munich for over a decade, expressed his surprise at the outcome of the game.

He said: "both teams played valiantly but I had pegged Ajax for the win based on their first half performance and lead so it was both an exciting and nerve-wracking game to watch."

Ghanaian reggae sensation, Stonebwoy, thrilled the audience with his hit songs at the end of the match.

MasterCard will be hosting more customers in Nigeria for the finals of the UEFA Champions League, Europe's most prestigious football competition; as Tottenham and Liverpool battle for the coveted trophy in perhaps the most anticipated football match pairing of the year.

Mastercard has been a sponsor of the UEFA Champions League, since 1994.