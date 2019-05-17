Ghana/Morocco: Morocco Coach Banking On Atlas Lions World Cup Experience At AFCON

FRENCHMAN Herve Renard still ranks as they first coach in African history to win the Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with two different teams.

Renard produced one of the most scintillating results ever leading Zambia to the 2012 crown with a penalty shoot-out victory over Cote d'Ivoire.

Three years later, he turned the Ivorians tears from 2012 into chants of jubilation when he led them to the title with another post-match penalties conquest, this time over Ghana's Black Stars.

He now looks straight at another unprecedented piece of history with Morocco's Atlas Lions as he hopes to win a third continental crown with a side that has not won the title since 1976. Renard and his charges reached the quarter final of the 2017 showpiece losing 1-0 to Egypt.

Can Renard, and the Atlas Lions dream of quenching a 43-year old thirst?

"I don't know... . everything is possible in football but first we have to look at our opening game which is the most important, then step by step. We have a tough group and it will be very important to come to Egypt with an ambition of respect all our opponents," the Frenchman stated.

Morocco are in Group C with Renard's former employers Cote d'Ivoire, South Africa and Namibia.

"We are in a very tough group and we need to come in here very concentrated. We have to be ready from the first game to get a good result which will give us some confidence going forward," he added.

The 50-year-old will be counting on the experience from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia where despite bowing out in the group stages, the Atlas Lions gave encouraging performances. They finished bottom of the group after replicate 1-0 losses to Iran and Portugal and drew 2-2 with Spain who equalized in the final minute of added time.

"This experience will be very important because we played very good football. Though we didn't get the result we wanted, all Moroccans were proud of their team. Now, we have to make them very happy again in Egypt," stated the coach.

"We are coming in with an ambition and if you come with an ambition you have to beat everyone. We have a very good team and we need to believe in ourselves."

Renard believes going through to the final will be tougher this time especially with the expansion of the tournament to 24 teams.

"The expansion makes it more difficult because there is one more round to play and the teams are more ambitious. But we are hoping to go very far in this tournament," Renard noted.

Morocco topped their qualification group ahead of Cameroon with both sides picking 11 points with identical three wins, two draws and a loss from group B. The only loss they suffered was against each other, Cameroon winning the first leg (1-0) and Morocco winning the return tie (2-0).

Based in Cairo, Morocco will kick off their campaign against Namibia on 23 June at the Al Salam Stadium before playing Cote d'Ivoire five days later on South Africa on July 1 all at the same venue. - Cafonline