Nigeria: Burna Boy, Teni, Mr Eazi Nominated for BET Awards

The nominees announced in the Best International Act Award category from South Africa is Hip Hop rapper AKA alongside Nigerian musicians Burna Boy and Mr. Eazi.

Nigerian music stars Burna Boy, Teni and Mr Eazi have been nominated in different categories for the Black Entertainment Television (BET) awards.

The BET Awards were established in 2001 to celebrate yearly African-Americans and other American minorities in music, acting, sports, and other fields of entertainment.

Teni was rewarded for her amazing musical growth in 2018 with a nomination in the best new international act category.

Meanwhile, Burna Boy and Mr Eazi, were both nominated in the best international act category alongside AKA (South Africa); Aya Nakamura (France); Dave (U.K.); Dosseh (France) and Giggs (U.K).

The two artists, alongside Teni were the biggest stars of 2018 dropping fan-favourites all year long. Burna Boy And Mr Eazi also performed at Coachella Festival in April.

Late rapper, Nipsey Hussle, also received a posthumous nomination in the hip-hop artiste category.

The 2019 BET awards will take place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 23.

See full nomination list below.

Video of the year: 21 Savage featuring J. Cole, "A Lot"; Cardi B, "Money"; Cardi B and Bruno Mars, "Please Me"; Childish Gambino, "This Is America"; Drake, "Nice for What"; The Carters, "Apes(asterisk)(asterisk)t."

Best female R&B/pop artiste: Beyoncé; Ella Mai; H.E.R.; Solange; SZA; Teyana Taylor.

Best male R&B/pop artiste: Anderson .Paak; Bruno Mars; Childish Gambino; Chris Brown; John Legend; Khalid.

Best female hip-hop artiste: Cardi B; Kash Doll; Lizzo; Megan Thee Stallion; Nicki Minaj; Remy Ma.

Best male hip-hop artiste: 21 Savage; Drake; J. Cole; Meek Mill; Nipsey Hussle; Travis Scott.

Best new artiste: Blueface; City Girls; Juice WRLD; Lil Baby; Queen Naija.

Best group: Chloe x Halle; City Girls; Lil Baby and Gunna; Migos; The Carters.

Best collaboration: 21 Savage featuring J. Cole, "A Lot"; Cardi B and Bruno Mars, "Please Me"; Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, "I Like It"; H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller, "Could've Been"; Travis Scott featuring Drake, "Sicko Mode"; Tyga featuring Offset, "Taste."

Album of the year: Cardi B, "Invasion of Privacy"; Ella Mai, "Ella Mai"; Meek Mill, "Championships"; The Carters, "Everything Is Love"; Travis Scott, "Astroworld."

Viewers' choice award: Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, "I Like It"; Childish Gambino, "This Is America"; Drake, "In My Feelings"; Ella Mai, "Trip"; J. Cole, "Middle Child"; Travis Scott featuring Drake, "Sicko Mode."

Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award: Erica Campbell featuring Warryn Campbell, "All of My Life"; Fred Hammond, "Tell Me Where It Hurts"; Kirk Franklin, "Love Theory"; Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen, "Blessing Me Again"; Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin, "Never Alone."

Best actress: Issa Rae; Regina Hall; Regina King; Taraji P. Henson; Tiffany Haddish; Viola Davis.

Best actor: Anthony Anderson; Chadwick Boseman; Denzel Washington; Mahershala Ali; Michael B. Jordan; Omari Hardwick.

Best movie: "Blackkklansman"; "Creed 2"; "If Beale Street Could Talk"; "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"; "The Hate U Give."

Youngstars award: Caleb McLaughlin; Lyric Ross; Marsai Martin; Michael Rainey Jr.; Miles Brown.

Sportswoman of the year: Allyson Felix; Candace Parker; Naomi Osaka; Serena Williams; Simone Biles.

Sportsman of the year: Kevin Durant; LeBron James; Odell Beckham Jr.; Stephen Curry; Tiger Woods.

BET HER award: Alicia Keys, "Raise a Man"; Ciara, "Level Up"; H.E.R., "Hard Place"; Janelle Monae, "PYNK"; Queen Naija, "Mama's Hand"; Teyana Taylor, "Rose in Harlem."

Video director of the year: Benny Boom; Colin Tilley; Dave Meyers; Hype Williams; Karena Evans.

Best international act: AKA (South Africa); Aya Nakamura (France); Burna Boy (Nigeria); Dave (U.K.); Dosseh (France); Giggs (U.K.); Mr Eazi (Nigeria).

Best new international act: Headie One (U.K.); Jok'Air (France); Nesly (France); Octavian (U.K.); Sho Madjozi (South Africa); Teni (Nigeria).