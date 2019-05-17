South Africa: Miss South Africa Announces New Major Sponsor for 2019 Pageant

Johannesburg — The Miss South Africa organisation announced that they have signed a sponsorship deal with the LFP Group for the 2019 edition of the pageant.

This comes after Cell C, a major sponsor for the contest since 2014, withdrew their funding, telling YOU magazine in a statement: "Our decision to withdraw as sponsor follows a review of our various sponsorships properties. Cell C as a brand has evolved and we are looking at new opportunities that are in line with our strategic focus as a business."

A media statement from Miss SA on Friday revealed the new deal. "The LFP Group - South Africa's leading provider of turnkey BEE aligned solutions and compliance services - has come on board as a major sponsor of Miss South Africa 2019."

LFP Group CEO Louis Pulzone says the Miss South Africa pageant "aligns closely" with the values of the company.

"LFP is passionate about women empowerment and promotes diversity across all races and genders. Miss South Africa aligns closely with our values of leadership, focus and passion and it's an honour for us to represent the essence of our country - she is bold, fearless in her pursuit and looks to empower others."

Miss SA 2019 will be crowned on 9 August at the Sun Arena, Times Square, in Pretoria.

Entries for the pageant close on 10 June and the 16 finalists will be announced on 11 July.

Source: Supplied