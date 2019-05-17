Rwanda: President Kagame in France for Vivatech Conference

President Kagame will today attend the Viva Technology Conference known as "VivaTech" in Paris, France.

VivaTech is the world's rendezvous for top global tech firms and startups from across the world.

The annual international technology conference is dedicated to innovation-driven enterprises and start-ups.

In today's session, President Kagame and President Macky Sall of Senegal will share Africa's progress in digital economy in a fireside chat moderated by Maurice Lévy, the Chairman of Publicis Groupe.

Seven companies from Rwanda will showcase the growing innovation taking place in the country as well as the investment opportunities presented by the Kigali Innovation City and Knowledge hub.

Last year, Rwandan companies such as AC Group, Irembo, Awesomity Lab, Zipline, Pivot Access, FabLab, Guez Show and Pascal Technologies showcased capabilities and technological competitiveness with an aim to build new partnerships and enter new markets.

In its fourth edition, VivaTech convenes over 100,000 of the world's brightest minds and talents from 125 countries all over the world, of which 9,000 are startups and 1,900 investors.

VivaTech will showcase Africa's innovative tech ecosystems, which will highlighting more than 100 startups from Africa.

Countries highlighted include Algeria, Morocco, Senegal, Cameroon, Mauritius, and Rwanda.