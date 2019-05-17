Kenya: Serial Killer - U.S. Court Indicts Kenyan Man in 11 More Murders

A Kenyan man being held by authorities in the United States on suspicion of being a serial killer has been indicted in 11 more murders in Texas, Dallas.

Forty six year-old Billy Kipkorir Chemirmir, is already in jail for the murder of a woman in her apartment in Plano, Texas.

This week, he was indicted in six new murder charges in Dallas County, and five murder charges in Collin County.

UNRESOLVED MURDERS

After his arrest for the murder of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris last year, authorities in Dallas County and surrounding jurisdictions started investigating him for hundreds of unresolved murders in the area.

Authorities at the time said all the murders seemed to have been committed in a similar manner.

All the 12 people Chemirmir has been charged with killing were elderly women killed by being smothered with a pillow. The women ranged in age from 76 to 94.

In the Lu Thi Harris's killing, police say Chemirmir knocked on her door and ordered her to go to bed.

She compiled, but police say Chemirmir put a pillow over her face which caused her to close consciousness, then stole her jewelry.

SURVEILLANCE CAMERA

He was later seen on surveillance camera throwing a jewelry box belonging to Lu Thi Harris in an apartment complex dumpster.

Chemirmir, who was a health care worker, is described as quiet and humble by friends and neighbours at their rural home in Kabunyony village, Eldama Ravine in Baringo County.

He moved to US in the late 90s after his eldest sister secured a visa for him and two other siblings.

The suspect has a long criminal record, including having been charged in separate incidents in March and June 2016 with criminal trespassing and false identification at a Dallas retirement community.