Kenya: Fake Gold Scam - State Seeks to Detain Jared Otieno for Two Weeks

City businessman Jared Otieno, the man police have linked to the fake gold scam that has rocked Kenya and beyond, has been presented before a Nairobi court.

Prosecution on Friday asked the Milimani court to allow them to hold the suspect for 14 days to enable police complete investigations into the alleged rip-off.

The police are investigating claims that Mr Otieno obtained money by pretence.

It is alleged that between February 8 and 25, a man known as Sounthorn Chanthavong from Lao was lured to buy gold at a house in Kaputei Gardens in Nairobi's Kileleshwa suburb.

During the transaction, Mr Chanthavong is said to have lost an equivalent of Sh300 million after he was duped that the items he bought were genuine gold.

The prosecution further linked the flashy businessman to 15 people arrested and arraigned on Monday after a raid at the Kileleshwa house where officers carried away large black boxes said to contain the fake gold.

His lawyers, however, dismissed the claims, saying there's nothing linking him to the suspects.

Lawyer Stanley Kangahi told the court that the dispute is a loan owed to a Chinese.

Senior Resident Magistrate Paul Mayova will rule on the matter later on Friday.