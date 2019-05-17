Kenya and SA Sign Pact On Teaching Kiswahili

Nairobi — Kenya and South Africa have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will provide a foundation for the introduction of the teaching of Kiswahili in the South African educational system.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha signed the agreement on behalf of the government while South Africa's Minister Basic Education Angelina Matsie Motshekga signed on behalf her country.

The signing which took place in Jogoo House, was also witnessed by Early Learning and Basic Education Principal Secretary, Belio Kipsang.

The agreement will provide the basis for Kenya to share technical capabilities in education, apart from extending Kiswahili language into the South African lingua franca.

According to Magoha, the MoU will strengthen the cordial relations between Kenya and South Africa, saying the Kiswahili aspect of the agreement will forge stronger links between the peoples of the two countries.

He said many Kenyans were training in medicine and other disciplines in South African Universities, saying the mutual exchange of intellectual capital was beneficial to the two counties.

Motshekga said that that about 40 per cent of learners in South African speak Kiswahili.

She noted that the MoU will make it possible for learners in South African to take up Kiswahili as an optional language besides French and Portuguese languages.

Another area of mutual cooperation shall be the teaching and learning through Digital curriculum delivery.