Kenya: City Hall to Convert Luthuli Avenue Into One-Way Street

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government is set to convert Luthuli Avenue into one-way street to improve safety, mobility and accessibility.

According to Environment County Executive Veska Kangogo, the transformation is in line with the New Urban Agenda, the Sustainable Goals and Governor Mike Sonko's manifesto of changing the face of the city to attract investments and support business.

Speaking to the business community on Luthuli Avenue, the County Environment boss said that the road will be partially closed on Saturday to pave way for the roads works.

"The street will also be rehabilitated and we will install air pollution controlling gadgets to contain pollution of the air. This is a pilot project and we will monitor the project for the next three months before we evaluate its suitability," she said.

The Executive, accompanied by her counterpart in the sector of Roads, Infrastructure and Transport Hitan Majevdia urged the public to give the project total support to ensure of its completion as stipulated.

Kangogo has promised that if the air pollution controlling gadgets record a reduction of air pollution along Luthuli Avenue, then the County Government will replicate the project in all other regions of the county.

The County Government has also invited the public for a stakeholder's validation workshop at Charter Hall to discuss matters environment and pollution.

She spoke during an event attended by UN Habitat official, Chak Wang.

Wang hailed the plan to decongest Nairobi's CBD in order to save money, time and also reduce air pollution.

