South Africa: Csa Names Extended Conditioning Squad for 2019/20 Proteas Season

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa (CSA) has named a squad of 28 players, outside of the CSA nationally contracted players, for a conditioning programme to prepare for selection for South Africa's various international commitments during the 2019/20 season as well as during the current off-season

The Proteas have an away tour to India in September and October that will consist of three T20 International matches as well as three Test matches followed by home series from December to February against England (all three formats) and Australia (white ball matches) and then the visit to India for a series of ODI matches in March .

The South Africa 'A' side will also be visiting India to play their counterparts in both white and red ball cricket in August and September.

"The reality of the situation is that we no longer have an off-season and we are about to embark on an exceptionally busy period of international cricket, starting with the ICC Men's World Cup later this month," commented Corrie van Zyl, CSA Head: Cricket Pathways.

"The purpose of this squad, under the direction of SA 'A' Head Coach, Russell Domingo and SA 'A' strength and conditioning specialist, Tumi Masekela, with the assistance of the Franchise coaches, is to ensure that these players are properly prepared and optimally conditioned for international cricket.

"It is also important to let them know that they are on the radar of the National Selection Panel (NSP) for possible selection to the Proteas and SA A."

Conditioning squad:

Highveld Lions: Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Wiaan Mulder

Dolphins: Sarel Erwee, Senuran Muthusamy, Khaya Zondo

Titans: Junior Dala, Tony de Zorzi, Heinrich Klaasen, Chris Morris

Knights: Keegan Petersen

Warriors: Gihahn Cloete, Sisanda Magala, Eddie Moore, Anrich Nortje, Sinethemba Qeshile, Rudi Second, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts

Cape Cobras: Tladi Bokako, Zubayr Hamza, George Linde, Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne

Source: Sport24