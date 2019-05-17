Nigeria: Akwa United Lose to Delta Force As Rivers Utd Hold Lobi Stars

Akwa United were on Thursday defeated 2-1 by Delta Force in Asaba in MatchDay 20 of the abridged Nigeria Professional Football League.

The Promise Keepers despite the loss still top Group B table with 37 points while Delta Force have climbed to 5th position on 30 points.

In Shagamu, Remo Stars failed yet again to score a goal against former champions, Enyimba as the game ended 0-0.

The Sky Blues Stars are 12th on the Group A table with 19 points after 20 games while Enyimba are 3rd with 30 points.

In the same vein, Yobe Stars lost 1-0 at home to Kano Pillars and remain rooted at the bottom of Group B on 15 points, winning 4 games, drawing 3 games and losing 13 games while Kano are second.

Meanwhile, other games played saw Rivers United playing a 1-1 draw with Lobi Stars as Katsina United pummeled Sunshine Stars by 3 goals to 1.

Also Wikki Tourist defeated Kwara United 2-1 as Go Round also played 1-1 draw with Plateau United.

Ifeanyi Ubah were defeated at home 2-1 by Heartland as Nasarawa United showed superiority over Gombe United in 2-1 victory.

Bendel Insurance, Niger Tornadoes and Kwara United are also battling to escape relegation in Group A.

Meanwhile Yobe Stars and Remo Stars are officially relegated and will return to life in the lower division next season.