Nigeria: Uchenna Ofoha Proud to Represent Nigeria At AAG Volleyball Qualifiers

One of the foreign based players in Nigeria men's volleyball team for the 2019 All Africa Games qualifiers in Cote d'Ivoire, Uchenna Ofoha has said he is proud to represent his fatherland.

Although born and bred in Canada, the Germany based professional said he decided to come home and play for Nigeria because he is first and foremost a Nigerian.

"This is my first time to represent my country. First it was kind of rocky, kind of slow but we got together. We all know how to play volleyball so it didn't take us long to get acquainted with one another.

"My parents are Nigerians and have always been proud of this country. I have been blessed to go and live in Canada but I just felt it is time for me to come home and represent my country Nigeria".

Ofoha who said his decision to play for Nigeria is personal also said he will use the opportunity to learn more about Nigeria.

"I have to learn more about my culture, where my parents come and this is just a perfect time.

"I once visited when I was like six so I can't remember much so this is like my first time here really. Everybody has been accommodating and treating me very well. I have no complaints," he the CVM of Germany player.