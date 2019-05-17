Kenya: Murang'a Man Feted for Building Village Road Singlehandedly

A 45-year-old man from Kaganda village, in Kiharu, Murang'a, who singlehandedly built a road using farm tools, has started harvesting the fruits of his hard-earned celebrity status.

Mr Nicholas Muchami, who recently hit news headlines following his good deeds, on Thursday was a visitor at the ABC Bank in Westlands where he was given a heroic welcome by the staff and management.

ABC Bank on Friday said that Mr Muchami was asked to name a gift of his choice and he said that he wanted a hybrid cow.

"The bank will now ensure that he gets the cow of his choice, it will also ensure that he gets the right training so that he can be able to run his business well. said Mr Philip Wambua, the ABC Bank General manager.

He added: "The bank will buy home feeds for his cows for six months as well as enlist him in a Sacco where he can save his milk earnings."

During his visit at the bank, Mr Muchami was also given some house-hold items by the staff who were excited to see the hero of Kaganda village.

Mr Muchami has received more awards in the recent past which include including iron-sheets for his cow shed from Rhino Mabati while Water and Sanitation PS Joseph Irungu ensured that he got piped water at his home.

Plans are also underway to supply power to his home.

Mr Muchemi told the Nation that he was glad about the turn of events.

"When I did it, I never expected that I will be feted, I did all that out of good will," he said.

Nicholas Muchami decided to build a one-kilometre road connecting the locals to Kaganda shopping centre after the one they were using was blocked by the land owner who said they were trespassing on his farm and threatened to take an unspecified action if the locals continued passing through his property.

It was then that the villagers started using the long circuitous route, about four kilometres, to the shopping centre since the two-kilometre official road was not passable as it was on a hilly, bush area.

SACRIFICED TIME, WAGES

Mr Muchami, a casual labourer, said he sacrificed his time and used his wages sparingly for the six days he spent making the deserted road passable.

Armed with a fork jembe, a spade, an axe and a jerrican of water to quench his thirst, Mr Muchemi endured the scorching sun and would wake up as early as 6am and work until 6pm, all in a bid to save the locals from trekking for four kilometres to buy their commodities at Kaganda shopping centre.

With the new road, the journey was halved by two kilometres.