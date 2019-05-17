17 May 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Bonny Khalwale Defects to Jubilee

FORD-KENYA DEPUTY party leader Bonny Khalwale defects to Jubilee; he made the announcement at his Malinya home in Kakamega County where he is hosting DP Ruto.

