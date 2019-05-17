Mauritius/South Africa: Mauritius Name Final Squad for 2019 Cosafa Cup

Mauritius have named their final squad for the 2019 COSAFA Cup to be staged in Durban from May 25-June 8 as they seek to end a long run of first round exits.

The islanders have not been past the first stage of the competition in their last 10 attempts, since they reached the quarterfinals in 2004.

As ever they go into the tournament with plenty of hope of changing that and coach Akbar Patel has named a strong 23-man squad to achieve that aim.

Included is veteran goalkeeper Kevin Jean-Louis and experienced forward Giano Fabrice Li Tien Kee, with the youngest member of the squad 20-year-old midfielder Adrien Francois. Mauritius will open their Group A campaign against fellow islanders Comoros in what is also the first game of the tournament at the King Zwelithini Stadium on May 25.

Mauritius caused arguably the biggest upset in COSAFA Cup history in 2004 when they beat South Africa, who had a full-strength team headed to the African Nations Cup finals in Tunisia, in the first round in Curepipe.

But Club M are still seeking to get past the quarter-final stage of the southern African championship.

In 2001, Mauritius did make that stage after beating Namibia and but then lost 1-0 to Angola in Luanda.

In 2004 their hopes were dashed in the last eight when they went down 3-1 to Zambia. Four years later they suffered the indignity of a 7-0 thrashing at the hands of fellow islanders, Seychelles, the biggest defeat in the history of the competition.

Last year they did fare so well, despite winning their opener 1-0 against Malawi. That was followed by a defeat by the same scoreline to Angola, and a 6-0 loss to Botswana.

Mauritius squad:

Goalkeepers: Christopher Caserne, Kevin Jean-Louis

Defenders: Kerlson Agathe, Jean Fabrice Augustin, Clarel Mathieu Jackson, Mamainiana Francis Rasolofonirina, Emmanuel Jason Selmour Jean, Emmanuel Rudy Vincent Jean, Marco Dorza Louis, Didier L'enfle Jean

Midfielders: Mervyn Jocelyn Jean, Bernard Jubeau Jean, Joseph Stephan Kevin Perticots, Luther Murphy Rose, Jonathan Speville, Walter Duprey St Martin, Fabrice Brasse, Adrien Francois

Forwards: Adrien Botlar, Stephan Nabab Jean, Ashley Nazira Steven, Jacques Desire Patate Jean, Giano Fabrice Li Tien Kee

