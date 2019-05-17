Africa: GSB Win a First for Business Schools in Africa

A customised executive education programme co-designed by the University of Cape Town's (UCT) Graduate School of Business (GSB) and Standard Bank has won gold at the prestigious European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD) Global Excellence in Practice Awards (EiP) for its unique format and high-impact results.

The Masterclass in Strategic Client Management (MSCM) learning and development programme won the gold award in the Professional Development category, a first for a business school in Africa.

The MSCMP has been running since 2014 and has graduated nearly 400 delegates from 17 African and six international countries.

EFMD Global, an accreditation body for business schools with more than 900 members across 91 countries, plays a central role in shaping the global approach to management education. It also provides a unique forum for information, research and debate on innovation and best practice, with the EiP awards aimed at building a bridge between business education institutions and corporations.

Kenny Fihla, Standard Bank chief executive: corporate and investment banking (CIB), said the MSCM programme reflects their broad focus on delivering exceptional client experiences in all markets.

"It's wonderful to be acknowledged by the EFMD for excellence in delivering an impactful learning experience for our people, in partnership with UCT GSB."

Delivering high-impact results

Kumeshnee West, the GSB's director of executive education, said the award acknowledges the importance of collaboration between the corporate sphere and the learning provider "to develop and deliver high-impact and sustainable results".

"It also celebrates excellence in the design, delivery and evaluation of the MSCM programme."

West pointed out that the GSB is focused on delivering sustainable impact in African business and society.

"This award is an affirmation of what we can achieve with our clients and shows that we can deliver on a par with other global institutions," she said.

An international judging panel chooses the winners based on the real and measurable impact that a learning and development initiative has had on people and the organisation.

Senior learning partner for CIB at Standard Bank Kim van der Merwe, who has been involved with the programme since its inception, said it is so successful because the constant content refreshment keeps it relevant and valuable.

"An added benefit of the programme has been the networking opportunities within the business which has strengthened our internal relationships, as well as our relationships with our clients," she added.

Rayner Canning, the GSB's director of business development, said the success of the MSCM programme is grounded in the fact that it has been leader-led from the start.

"Standard Bank's top corporate and investment executives attended the first programme and helped shaped its content, structure and delivery. The executive's active participation on assessment panels and redesign processes kept the programme firmly on an upward trajectory within the bank and maintained the very high standards."

Ultimately, he added, it is the strong and responsive partnership between the GSB and Standard Bank's learning and development team that has ensured the programme continues to deliver on its mandate.

"The trust developed between our two organisations has contributed directly to its strong impact and outcomes," Canning said.