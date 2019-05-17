South Africa: Man Gets 18 Years for Paternity Jealousy Murder

A 28-year-old man from Steenberg in Cape Town has been sentenced to 18 years behind bars for murdering a man he accused of impregnating his girlfriend, police said on Friday.

Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said 37-year-old Denzil Thorpe was stabbed to death on September 15 last year during the fight.

He died, and detectives in Steenberg arrested Byron Davids on the same day.

Davids was also in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Traut said that through the dedication of Sergeant Xhanti Neti of the Steenberg detectives, Thorpe was sentenced in the Wynberg Regional Court earlier this week.

He was sentenced to 18 years for murder, 15 years for the possession of the unlicensed firearm and two years for the possession of ammunition. The three sentences will be served concurrently.

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, commended Neti for his work and for removing an armed criminal from the streets of Steenberg.

Traut said the woman at the centre of the fight was not harmed.

Source: <b>News24</b>