Kenya: Why Sonko Wants to Block Off Luthuli Avenue

By Nyaboga Kiage

Luthuli Avenue will remain closed from Saturday May 18 to end of the month

Nairobi County has explained that the road will remain closed for construction works that will see it converted into a one-way street.

The project is part of City Hall's partnership with World Bank.

"Motorists have been asked to fully cooperate with traffic marshalls who will be advising on the usage of the street during the partial closure," read an advert in local dailies on Friday.

Converting Luthuli Avenue into a one-way street was informed by a study done by JICA.

The study identified Luthuli Avenue as one of the roads that can be made vibrant to improve mobility, safety and accessibility.

In the advert, City Hall said the project is in line with Governor Mike Sonko's pre-election pledge.

