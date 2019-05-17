South Africa: Family's Anxious Wait As Plea Deal Still On the Table for Daughter's Murder Accused

There was yet another postponement for the man accused of the murder of 6-year-old Stacey Adams from Mitchells Plain, but a plea deal is still on the table.

The case will come before the Western Cape High Court again on May 22 - almost a year since the little girl was found in a shallow grave metres away from her mother's wendy house in Eastridge.

The man who was arrested may not be named because he has yet to plead, but he may do so in terms of a deal when he returns to the court next Wednesday.

Stacey was last seen on Saturday, June 23, 2018. Black and white photocopied pictures of her were distributed near her home and a search party desperately tried to find her.

Some residents were so horrified by the discovery of her body the following day that they set the main house, on whose property the wendy house was situated, alight, as police interviewed a suspect inside.

Armoured vehicles had to escort him out as people shouted angrily at him.

