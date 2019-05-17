Zimbabwe: Just in - First Lady Booed in Masvingo

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa was Friday afternoon booed in Masvingo by bystanders as she entered and exited one of the supermarkets in the ancient city amid growing unpopularity of the first family.

According to witnesses, Auxillia, who is the health ambassador for the country and her security team had been to Masvingo General Hospital where she was assessing the drugs situation before proceeding to a cement manufacturing sight .

From there, the sources said, the first lady then headed for OK Supermarket where she was greeted by few people before hostility began.

"i was at OK with her doing and she was doing her shopping with her super security all over the place.

"Passerbys vabva vambomira kufamba vachiona and only a few people were ululating .

"When she was about to leave, people some started booing her showing their displeasure but she seemed unbothered as she went to her car, waving with a fist," said the source.

The first lady has in the past few weeks, become less popular as citizens accuse her of meddling in government business affairs despite her not being a government office bearer.

Skeptics say she risks going the former First Lady, Grace Mugabe's way if she does not tone down.

Together with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the first family seems to be high on the list of the county's most hated persons,as Mnangagwa is largely blamed for not reviving but rather worsening the socio-economic situation since assuming office in November 2017.