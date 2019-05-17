Zimbabwe: Just in - MDC Congress Going Ahead Despite Court Ban

The MDC party says its congress slated for next week will go ahead as planned despite a court ruling which nullified the presidency of the opposition movement's leader, Nelson Chamisa.

The High Court recently nullified the appointment of MDC-T national executive members Chamisa and Engineer Elias Mudzuri as party co-vice presidents three years ago.

This was after an application by the party's Gokwe district organising secretary Elias Mashavire challenging the decision by the late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai to unilaterally hand-picking the two to the lofty positions ahead of others in the contest to succeed him.

However, the party's organising secretary Amos Chibaya said the party's lawyers will are currently dealing with the matter ut the congress will go ahead.

"We are going ahead with the Congress s stipulated by our constitution. We are mandated to hold a congress after every five years and we will do just that,.

"Our lawyers are currently attending to the court case but that will not stop us from holding our Congress, " Chibaya said.

There had been uncertainty on whether the Congress will go ahead seeing Chamisa's position has been under threat.

The party says it expects more than 6 000 delegates to attend the Gweru congress.

