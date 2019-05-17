Mozambique: Nyusi Demands Impartiality From Police Force

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Friday demanded greater rigour in the protection offered by the police force for the general elections scheduled for 15 October, so that citizens can freely exercise their right to vote and so that there will be no disturbances.

Speaking in Maputo, on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the creation of the Mozambican police (PRM), Nyusi urged the police to act with responsibility, dedication and impartiality. No citizens should feel threatened, or fear that they were being persecuted or excluded, he added.

"So I am urging the police, in coordination with the electoral bodies, as part of their duties, to undertake this work with impartiality and transparency", stressed the President. "Your work should dignify the elections, bringing credibility to the institutions involved and to the country. Your number one mission is the defence of each Mozambican or foreign citizen resident in Mozambique".

At this ceremony, a group of senior officers, headed by the General Commander of the police, Bernadino Rafael, went to greet Nyusi, and expressed their readiness to obey his orders as commander-in-chief of the defence and security forces.

Nyusi stressed the improvement in the quality of the police force in terms of its human resources, but stressed there are still enormous challenges to be overcome in police logistics, resources and infrastructures.

In a message delivered to Nyusi, Rafael claimed that, throughout its history, the PRM had maintained a sense of its mission to maintain public order, security and tranquillity for all citizens.

"We are committed to the most noble interests of the Mozambican people, preventing and fighting crime, in all its forms, throughout the country", declared Rafael.