Tanzania - Government to Build Cancer Facility in Mbeya

Dar es Salaam — The government is planning to build a cancer hospital in Mbeya in Region to reduce the number of patients who travel distances to seek cancer treatment at the Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI) in Dar es Salaam.

This was revealed in parliament on Friday May 17 by the Deputy Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Dr Faustine Ndugulile.

He explained that Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), including cancer, are expensive to treat and the number of patients suffering from the ailments has been rising in Tanzania over the years.

"Take an example of kidney disease. It costs Sh700, 000 for the patient to undergo a weekly dialysis. Kidney transplant costs about Sh20 million. Starting awareness programs on NCDs will help people take preventive measures," he said.

The minister was responding to Chadema Special seats Member of Parliament Ms Immaculate Sware who wanted to know measures being taken by the government to reduce the burden of NCDs and providing free testing for such diseases.