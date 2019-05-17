Tanzania: President Magufuli Reads the Riot Act to His Appointees At State House Meeting

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has called upon top regional and district government officials to work together through building partnerships and good relations amongst them to simplify the implementation of their responsibilities.

The President issued the directive yesterday May 16, 2019 during a state house meeting with Regional Commissioners (RCs), Regional Administrative Secretaries (RAS), District Commissioners (DCs), District administrative Secretaries (DAS), and the District Executive Directors (DEDs).

According to the statement provided by the state house communication director Gerson Msigwa, the meeting was also graced by the Vice President Samia Suluhu, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and some of the ministerial officials.

"President Magufuli has warned some of the leaders who are in conflicts, something he said was affecting their work. He said that if these actions continue, he will not hesitate to take action as well as strips them from their positions," noted the statement.

The President also instructed the officials to closely manage all development projects that are implemented in their respective areas, administer government revenue collection, public security and resources.

"I hope after today's meeting we will all go in the best direction, I am the one who put you in these positions and I am closely monitoring your performances, I don't expect to hear conflicts between any of you," said President Magufuli.

During the meeting President Magufuli took time to listen to the challenges that the officials face in performing their duties.

The meeting also witnessed the swearing in of Mr Juma Zuberi Homera as the new Katavi Regional Commissioner to replace Amos Makalla.

Read: Magufuli sacks executive directors for Mbozi, Uyui districts