Ghana: Rapper Edem Takes Music to the Next Level - Releases 'Edem Politics'

Ghanaian rapper Edem has taken his creativity to the next level as he creates a new sweet melody titled Edem Politics.

Though he is a rap god, the pride of the Volta Region has proven to his fans the second time that he is prepared to spread his tentacles.

The six minutes song produced by one of the most sought after producer astute Thundani is to entertain his fans and also make fun on things that has happened in the political scene.

The song is targeted at the young and comes with sweet melodies and easy to sing along lyrics.

In an interview with Times weekend (TW), the founder of the Volta Region Music Group (VRMG) said his fans should expect more from him as he delivers on his mandate to intrigue his audience with soothing music.

He said the song motivated him to go on a two-day tour in neighbouring Togo to expand his audience listenership.

Born Denning Edem Hotor, he has some hit songs to his credit including 'Gbevu, 'Kporda,' 'Nyedzilo,' 'Koene' and 'Ghetto Arise.'