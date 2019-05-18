Ghana: Businessman Remanded for Dealing in Fake Cedi Notes

A 24-year-old self-styled businessman, arrested for allegedly producing fake Ghana Cedi notes, has been remanded into prison custody by the Konongo Magistrate Court, in the Asante-Akim Central municipality.

Prince Adebayor, suspect, was caught red-handed by the police at Konongo, engaging in the illegal activity, following a tip-off.

His plea was not taken, and he would reappear before the court, presided over by Ms Joyce Bamfo, on May 28, this year.

Police Detective Inspector Princeton Peasah Darkwah, prosecuting, told the court that on May 6, at about 2pm, the police received information that the suspect was producing counterfeit Ghana Cedi notes in front of a shop at Konongo.

The court heard that the police proceeded to the place and arrested Adebayor.

Insp Darkwah told the court that Adebayor had in his possession 13 brown envelopes with a concealed compartment containing genuine two Cedi notes, painted black.

Prosecution said other items found on him were three bottles containing a black liquid, a small bottle with a whitish powder and 12 pieces of white paper, cut into the size of two Cedi notes.

Insp Darkwah said Adebayor led the police to an office at Ejisu, where he claimed the leader of the syndicate was operating, but they did see anyone there.

Prosecution said suspect failed to mention the name of the leader, but later confessed to the police that he was solely operating as a fake currency producer.

He said the suspect also admitted producing fake two Ghana Cedi notes, to defraud the unsuspecting public and demonstrated to the police, the process he used to produce the fake currency notes, and how he outwits his victims. - GNA