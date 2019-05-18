Namibia: Sport Commission Will Need N$1.7 Million to Host National Youth Games

The recently concluded Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) Regional Chairpersons workshop - held in Windhoek - adopted some resolutions to be implemented during the course of this year. One of the most important decisions made was that the annual National Youth Games will take place at Swakopmund in December.

Last year's games held in Windhoek attracted more than 1 800 athletes from across the country competing in 10 different codes.

For this year, the NSC will need an estimated N$1.7 million to successfully host the competition and to that effect, it was decided at the recent workshop that the NSC in collaboration with the regional chairpersons should work around the clock to ensure that corporate Namibia comes on board and sponsors the annual national games.

The same call was also made by Deputy Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service Agnes Tjongarero, who urged regional chairpersons to engage their business communities at regional levels to come to the aid of government.

The Chief Administrator of the NSC Freddy Mwiya informed New Era that they have included rugby, hockey, karate and wrestling, bringing the total to 14 sport codes for this year. Mwiya also encouraged all regional chairpersons to host their respective sport awards annually.

"We advised them to start small in hosting their sport awards and avail trophies to the athletes if prize money is not available," he said. Putting up regional sport awards could cost a region close to N$100 000 and without much support from government, the regional chairpersons will have to source the funds to host their respective awards in their regions as per the resolution of the workshop.