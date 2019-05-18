Nigeria: AGF Promises Support for Gambia in TSA Implementation

The acting Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Mohammed Kudu Usman, has promised the support of the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation to the visiting Gambian Team on Treasury Single Account (TSA).

Mr Usman made the promise while receiving the delegation, who were in Nigeria to understudy the workings of the Treasury Single Account as it operates in Nigeria so that they can replicate same in the Republic of Gambia.

At the Treasury House, the acting Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr Mohammed K Usman, announced that both the Accountant-General and the whole of the Treasury House are prepared to share experience with the Team on TSA as well as tap from the Gambians' success story in GIFMIS. He reminisced on how Gambia had hosted delegations from Nigeria to the Gambia on study tour of GIFMIS about 15years ago.

Mr Usman further itemised the activities lined up for the team, which include, lectures by subject matter experts, interactive sessions, and meeting with key stakeholders. They will also visit Lagos where they are scheduled to meet some of Nigeria's key players in the e-payments and FINTECH space, which, he says, are vital to an endeavour like TSA.

The team had earlier paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Finance, Mrs Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, in her office where she advised that relevant states that have implemented TSA successfully in Nigeria should either be visited or invited over to Abuja to avail the Gambian TSA team their experiences so that they would be properly equipped to successfully implement TSA in the Gambia.

The permanent secretary, Mrs Ada Gaye, led the Gambian Team, and also on the team is the Accountant-General, Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, Republic of Gambia, Mr Momodou Lamin Bah.

Both of them spoke glowingly of their expectations of learning a whole lot from Nigeria to enable them break the bottlenecks that might likely want to impede their progress in delivery of TSA in the Gambia.