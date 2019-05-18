Nigeria: Herbalist Impersonates NNPC MD, Dupes Foreigner N30 Million

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Office has nabbed a 31-year-old herbalist, Jamiu Isiaka, for impersonating the group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru, and the special adviser to the president on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina.

The suspect, with others who are still at large, allegedly used the names of the senior government officials to dupe a South Korean National, Keun Sig Kim, under the pretence of getting him a license at the NNPC to enable him purchase a company.

The petitioner had paid over N30m into the suspect's account as fee to get the license from the NNPC.

According to the complaint, "I transferred $4, 285. 71 only to the United Bank of Africa, account number 2107575870, in the name of one Jamiu Isiaka, an associate of Mr Shola Adeshina. It is noteworthy that this account particulars had been provided severally for me to make transfer to".

The herbalist, during interrogation with the officials of EFCC, claimed that he used the money as sacrifice for the petitioner.

He claimed to have bought vulture, skin of elephant, intestine of elephant, skull of lion, liver of gorrila, among others.

The suspect will soon be arraigned in court while efforts are ongoing to arrest others who are still at large.