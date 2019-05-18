Nigeria: Cyber Crime Assumes Frightening Dimension in Southeast - EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it is worried over the frightening dimension which cyber crime has assumed in the country, especially in the Southeast.

The Southeast Zonal Head of the commission, Mr Usman Imam, expressed the worry, yesterday, in Enugu while briefing newsmen on the activities of EFCC in the first quarter of 2019.

Imam said that cases of cybercrime, popularly called 'Yahoo Yahoo' had become alarming in the zone.

"From investigations so far made, it is unfortunate that some parents are not only aware of their children's involvements but even abet such terrible crime.

"What is very worrisome is that most of the perpetrators of this crime are either students of institutions of higher learning, graduates, youth corps members or secondary school students learning from their elders.

"To think that these criminals are those who will, in future, take up the responsibility of leading this country must certainly send shivers down the spine of any right thinking Nigerian," he said.

The zonal head said that the commission had, within the period under review, seized some exotic cars from the suspected 'Yahoo Yahoo boys' being investigated.

He wondered how a student would own a car worth about N10 million, adding that the commission had been inundated with such matters.

Imam called on Nigerian youths to tow the path of honesty, adding that anybody convicted of cybercrime would live with such stigma for the rest of his or her life.

"The current fight against corruption has not only gained traction but also succeeded due to the Federal Government's resolve to tackle the menace headlong," he said. (NAN)