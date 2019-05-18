Nigeria: 'Nigeria, Black Africa Present Best Cultural Tourism Destination'

Africa Region president of World Crafts Council and director general, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe has advised the Chinese and other nationals to disregard any negative narrative about Nigeria, noting that Nigeria and Black Africa present the best pictures of cultural tourism destination in the next few years.

Runsewe who gave the advice was throwing more light to help arrest global perception of Nigeria as destination for drugs and internet fraud.

Speaking at a global people to people and cultural tourism panel gathering in China during the week, Otunba Runsewe explained that Nigeria is a notable key player in African affairs and its premium relationship with world economies necessitated certain organised dark syndicates in black Africa to target Nigerian passport and use same to foment unacceptable business deals and related sundry crime.

"I bring you kind greetings from Nigeria and Africa and wish to correct the wrong impression and misleading narrative about Nigeria and Africa in general as destination for illegal drugs and terrorism. Nigeria is a wonderful country with rich culture which frowns at acts unbecoming of best human practices." Runsewe emphasized.

The NCAC boss explained and thanked the organisers for inviting him to share his story about Nigeria, clarifying that Nigeria is hospitable hence a rich cultural tourism destination waiting for the Chinese investors and tourists.

Other stakeholders who spoke at the event commended the very frank contributions and explanations made by Runsewe.

According to them, such clarifications would open up the flood gate of business and cultural understanding between Nigeria and China.