Kenya: Eric Omondi Goes Viral Worldwide for Taunting Man United

Comedian Eric Omondi is at it again, and this time he has got the attention of the world.

The comedian on Thursday shared a short clip on Twitter mocking Manchester United club's poor performance.

The video has been shared by some of the biggest names in football and fans as well.

In the video, the comedian posed as a street vender selling football jerseys. He sells Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham jerseys at competitive prices, but sells Manchester United at a 'throw away price'.

The clip was picked by Footy Humour and United Xtra and shared to their followers.

It has got more than 760,000 views and shared more than 12,000 with 4,000 retweets.

Man Utd are getting mocked globally now 😂😭😂 pic.twitter.com/fOLu1rFuFX

- Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) May 16, 2019

United Xtra had this to say; "Lads, we're being bantered off by our brothers in Africa. Peak times."

"He starts selling City jerseys at ksh 500, he then lowers the price for Arsenal and Spurs. He then gets to the lowest price for United and no one wants to buy them. He offers them for free and people run away."

Here are some of the comments and reactions from around the world about his clip.

He starts selling City jerseys at ksh 500, he then lowers the price for Arsenal and Spurs. He then gets to the lowest price for United and no one wants to buy them. He offers them for free and people run away. @ericomondi_ 🇰🇪😂 #mufc https://t.co/EErFH3dit1

- United Xtra (@utdxtra) May 16, 2019

Your 'technical bench' should have listened to him earlier before 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/LYTv2i6PEg

-- 🤑BULK TELLER🤑 (@raykako) May 17, 2019

Can't even get mad at this 😂 😂 😂. We are FC Banter

-- Paul Sithole (@PaulSithole) May 16, 2019

Looolll man went from selling united tops from 100 to 50 to free, thats when mandem cut out quicklyyyy ffs

-- Dat Guy Pogba (@FarooqAkhiMarsh) May 16, 2019

Hahaha!@ericomondi_ homeboy gone international.

-- Jabali (@eddubrown_) May 16, 2019

My guy said "Manchester (Jersey) is free" and everyone ran away 😂😂😂

-- علي (@AllyBadawy) May 16, 2019

I come from South Africa but when he said "Jersey za Manchester United bure... ." I felt like crying. This man is funny.

-- Mata's Control (@iNaheemMUFC) May 17, 2019