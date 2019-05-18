Kenya: Gospel Singer Kambua Shows Off Baby Bump After Years of Trying

Gospel artiste Kambua Mathu has finally announced her pregnancy after weeks of online speculations.

Kambua has been married for seven years.

She confirmed her pregnancy on Friday with a photo on Instagram showcasing her growing baby bump.

The singer has been keeping news of the pregnancy under wraps for weeks now.

She has in the past expressed disgust over constant questions by strangers on why she had no baby.

On Friday morning, in an appearance on Citizen TV's Breakfast Show, she narrated how at first constant grilling from strangers broke her.

"I could tweet about anything and then someone will ask, utazaa lini?"

"There's nothing I haven't been told, from you must have aborted many children, go get yourself checked, ulirogwa na nani?" Kambua said.

The singer at a previous interview said people need to be sensitive when asking about motherhood.

"I remember thinking, the reason why it angers me is because people don't even know what your journey is like. They don't know what you're struggling with. They don't know if you even what to have children, they don't know if you can have children and there are so many people especially today who are struggling with infertility. It so unfortunate that we become such a culture of being so intrusive and putting people down. Shamming each other on things like that. I would wish that people would be sensitized. I have people who are close to me who might not be at the fore front like I am but who go through that everyday," she said at the time.

