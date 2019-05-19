Malawi: Mutharika Asks Voters to Hand Him Second and Final Term

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has called on Malawians to entrust the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government with another five-year term of leadership so that it continues developing the country.

Mutharika and his running mate Everton Chimulirenji The DPP jubilant crowd at Njamba

Mutharika, who has been in power since 2014, will face tough opposition, including from his own deputy Saulos Chilima, at the May 21 election.

The President made his last lap in elections campaign on Saturday at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre.

"In the past five years, the DPP led government has seen the country rise from the foundation process of economic growth evident by, the reduction in persistent blackouts and water shortages, attainment of economic stability and growth as well as improved infrastructure," said Mutharika.

According to the president, districts such as Nsanje, Mzimba, Salima and Karonga now have piped water and the Malawi Rural Electrification Project has afforded rural centers the connectivity to electricity hence if accorded another mandate, 60 more rural growth centers will be connected.

Speaking earlier, the DPPs vice president for the South, Kondwani Nankhumwa referred to the numerous implemented pro-poor development projects as enough evidence for Malawians to grant president Mutharika another term of office.

"As the country's democratic laws stipulate, presidents require a maximum of 10 years to ensure completion of long-term development projects.

"The first five years serve as the foundation stage hence the call on Malawians to provide professor Arthur Peter Mutharika with another five years so that he completes and adds on the current projects," explained Nankhumwa.

Director of women in the party, Cecilia Chazama highlighted the projects that have benefited women in the past five years such as, the Mtukula Pa Khomo, social cash transfer, and the Farm Input Subsidy program.

"Women have been promoted to leadership positions, they have been economically empowered hence their support to the DPP led government," explained Chazama.

In the same vein, Traditional Authority Kapeni termed president Mutharika as compassionate, tolerant, kind and development conscious hence an ideal character for leadership.

The call comes barely less than 72 hours to the 2019 tripartite elections where Malawians will exercise their democratic right to elect the next president, Members of Parliament and local government councilors.