Tanzania: Magufuli Warns Govt Leaders to Avoid Conflict

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has warned some regional commissioners (RCs), regional administrative secretaries (RAS), district commissioners as well as city, municipal and district council directors (DEDs), who have been involved in misunderstandings among themselves, saying he will not hesitate to revoke their appointments.

He said such misunderstandings have been affecting their performance and deny people the right to be served as required. President Magufuli instructed regional and district leaders to cooperate and work together to facilitate service delivery.

The Head of State was speaking during a strategic meeting, which took place at State House on Thursday.

The meeting was also attended by Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, some Cabinet ministers and permanent secretaries.

He added: "I don't expect to hear any conflict or misunderstandings among yourselves."

During the meeting, the Head of State had an opportunity to listen to various challenges that faced participants in their areas.

The meeting also witnessed the swearing in of Mr Juma Homera as new Katavi regional commissioner to replace Amos Makalla.

Meanwhile, President Magufuli has revoked the appointment of two district council directors and promise to replace them in the meantime.

The directors, whose appointments have been revoked, are Mbozi District Council Director Adelius Makwenga and Uyui District Council Director Hadija Makuwani.