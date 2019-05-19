South Africa: 8-Month-Old Baby Caught in Shooting Crossfire in Mitchells Plain

An eight-month old baby was caught in the crossfire of a shootout in Mitchells Plain, Western Cape police said on Saturday.

Three men were also shot and wounded in the attack at around 10:20 on Friday on the corner of Hartbees and Gazelle Streets in Eastridge.

Mitchells Plain community policing forum chairperson Abie Isaacs has condemned the incident, saying it was concerning that those who are most vulnerable in society continue to be caught in the crossfire of shootouts.

Isaacs would not speculate on whether the shooting was gang-related. He added that he would be following up to check on the condition of those who have been hospitalised.

Western Cape Police spokesperson Andrè Traut confirmed the incident, saying the suspects who opened fire are yet to be arrested.

He appealed to anyone with information to come forward or contact Crime Stop on 08600 10 111.

Last month, in Hanover Park, a 2-year-old boy was killed in the crossfire of alleged gang violence. The young boy was shot in the presence of his mother, police said at the time. The mother was uninjured.