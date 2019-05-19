Nigeria: Buhari Performs Umrah Rites in Saudi Arabia

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday arrived Makkah, Saudi Arabia, from the city of Madinah where he began the initial leg of his Umrah engagements in the Kingdom.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu said after the evening prayer an the Holy Prophet's Mosque on Thursday, the President was ushered to the grave of Prophet Mohammed where he said prayers for the nation, his family and himself.

Buhari was seen off at the Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Madina International Airport by the Governor of the Madinah Province, Prince Faisal Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

The President was welcomed at Makkah by the Regional Governor, Prince Khalid Bin Faisal Al-Saud.

Also at hand to receive him were the Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Justice Isa Dodo (rtd), the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa'i Abubakar and officials of the Nigerian Consulate in Jeddah.

After the reception, Buhari immediately went ahead to commence the Umrah rites on Friday evening.