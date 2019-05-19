South Africa: Two Nabbed for Possession of Uncut Diamonds Worth R1.5 Million

Two suspects with uncut diamonds valued at R1.5m have been arrested by Western Cape police during a stop and search operation.

The operation was conducted on Voortrekker Road in Bellville on Friday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut says the officials conducting the operation had their attention drawn to the two suspects, aged 46 and 53.

"The men were questioned and they appeared nervous. This prompted the members to conduct a body search which resulted in the discovery of two small bags with 27 diamonds with an estimated value of R1.5m," said Traut.

The men, believed to be from Namibia, were arrested and will appear in court on Monday.

"The circumstances surrounding the matter and the origin of the diamonds are still under investigation," he added.