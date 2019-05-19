Namibia: Brother Raped Young Sister for Years

An 18-year-old man found himself in police custody following allegations that he sexually violated his 10-year-old sister since she was five years old.

The suspect, a resident of Onandjaba village in Okalongo Constituency, was arrested over the weekend.

According to the Namibian Police Force (Nampol) crime report, the suspect would allegedly call the victim to his room where he would repeatedly have sexual acts with her.

It is alleged that the violation against the minor by her older brother started in 2014, when the victim was five years of age. The sexual assault only ended in April this year.

The suspect has been arrested and charged with rape and was expected to appear in the Outapi Magistrate's Court yesterday.

In an unrelated matter, the police in Oshakati are searching for a suspect who is accused of raping and kidnapping his wife on Friday night.

Nampol's spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi explained that according to the complainant, her husband (the suspect) got home late from work on Friday night and the two allegedly got into an argument.

The quarrel was a result of the complainant questioning why the suspect got home late.

"The suspect then beat her while in the sitting room, dragged her to the bedroom, undressed her and then had sexual intercourse with her. After he raped her, he dragged her to the shower and showered her," said Kanguatjivi.

He thereafter took her cellphone and then locked her in their flat where she remained locked up for the entire weekend.

The victim only allegedly escaped on Sunday evening after she broke down the door. The police are yet to arrest the victim's husband and investigations are ongoing.