Sudanese Professionals Association Calls for Continued Gathering in Sit-in Area

Khartoum — The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPO) has called on the revolutionists to continue gathering in the sit-in areas in front of the headquarters of the commands of the Armed Forces in the capital and the states.

The SPA call comes in statement, of which SUNA received a copy, and in conjunction with the resumption of negotiations between the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change and the Military Council today, Sunday, as announced at 9:00 pm, where the two parties would begin to complete the agreement on the handover of power to civilians.

The statement noted that: "Our peaceful sit-in has been and will remain a guarantee and a title for the steadfastness of our revolution, the unity of the Sudanese social fabric from the beloved Darfur to the glories of our bright port-sudan, and from Halfa to Damazin of giving, and the cresset of the strength of our people's will and determination that will not wane or be dragged behind attempts to create strife. We have learned the lessons, and the whole country is Darfur has launched as your chant, which have ran in the body of the nation with a sense of healing and justice that will bring justice and return rights to its real owners. Our peacefulness has a wide-ranging in thoughts and practice, and is deeply rooted in our acceptance for each other in accordance to the principles of equal citizenship in rights and duties".