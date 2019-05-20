Kenya: DPP Haji Asks Police Boss to Fast-Track Investigations on Gold Scam

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, has directed the Inspector General of Police to fast-track investigations into the fake gold scam that has dragged in top politicians in the country.

In a statement released on Saturday May 18, 2019, Haji also asked members of the public with information that may assist the investigation to volunteer the same.

"As part of my constitutional mandate, I have directed the Inspector General of Police to expedite the ongoing investigation into the gold scams and forward the resultant investigation file(s) to me within seven days, the report from which the appropriate action will be taken," Haji said.

DPP's Press Statement on Audio Clip Titled "WETANGULA EXPOSED IN FAKE GOLD SCAM" pic.twitter.com/nBouGYZXBl

The DPP also acknowledged receipt of complaints from victims of the scam, adding that the personality they were dealing with had invoked the name of the president, only to realize they had been conned.

He added that the said victim have since resolved to cooperate with the investigating authorities in unearthing the fraud in one of the biggest gold scam in the country.