Kenya: Murder Suspect Rescued Trying to Commit Suicide in His City House

The main suspect in the murder of the slain prison warder Pauline Wangari stabbed himself several times as police were conducting a search in his Buruburu house on Friday.

Joseph Otieno Ochieng stabbed himself in the abdomen at his house in Maringo, Makadara constituency, police say.

Police had obtained a warrant to search the house.

Muranga County Commander Josephat Kinyua said detectives saved the suspect who is recuperating at a Buruburu hospital.

"He stabbed himself as detectives were busy searching his house in Nairobi," he said.

MISSING PHONE, LAPTOP

He added that Ms Wangari's mobile phone and laptop were also found in his house- the items were reported missing from her house in Kiharu.

The 24-year-old prison warder in Murang'a was been found murdered with several stab wounds in her stomach, chest and head on Tuesday.

She was described by her colleagues as a beauty queen who loved going out whenever she was not on duty.

In court, Mr Ochieng had confessed that they had known each other for a while through Facebook.

He had visited her for the first time in Murang'a the day she was found murdered.

"After engaging in sex, they had a quarrel and the victim was furious with the man. She revealed to him that she was a police officer and the suspect became violent.

"He strangled and stabbed her three times then placed a knife in her hands to make it look like she had committed suicide," a police source said.