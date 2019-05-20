19 May 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: 6 'Notorious' Criminals Who Target Foreigners Arrested in Nairobi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Six men described by police as notorious criminals were arrested in Kilimani on Saturday over their alleged involvement in a recent robbery in Kitengela.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who picked them up said they recovered two four-wheel drive vehicles believed to have been stolen as well as more than 100 master keys, fake vehicle registration number plates and a safe.

"This is a very dangerous group," DCI boss George Kinoti said, "investigations are underway before they are charged in court on Monday."

Kinoti said the suspects have been in and out of police cells several times and even have pending cases in various courts.

In most cases, the DCI said, the suspects target foreigners whose houses they raid mainly in areas around Kilimani.

Detectives are mulling applying for more time to hold the suspects in custody pending investigations.

Kenya

NHIF System 'Failure' Leaves Patients Stranded

Patients at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) using National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) cards to access health… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.