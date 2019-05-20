Kenya: 6 'Notorious' Criminals Who Target Foreigners Arrested in Nairobi

Nairobi — Six men described by police as notorious criminals were arrested in Kilimani on Saturday over their alleged involvement in a recent robbery in Kitengela.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who picked them up said they recovered two four-wheel drive vehicles believed to have been stolen as well as more than 100 master keys, fake vehicle registration number plates and a safe.

"This is a very dangerous group," DCI boss George Kinoti said, "investigations are underway before they are charged in court on Monday."

Kinoti said the suspects have been in and out of police cells several times and even have pending cases in various courts.

In most cases, the DCI said, the suspects target foreigners whose houses they raid mainly in areas around Kilimani.

Detectives are mulling applying for more time to hold the suspects in custody pending investigations.