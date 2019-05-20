South Africa: Schwarzenegger Dismisses Attacker As a Guy Who Wants to Be Famous

American politician and former movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger has downplayed an incident in which he was assaulted during a public appearance in South Africa on Saturday.

A video posted by World's Strongest Fan YouTube channel shows the 71-year-old former Governor of California standing and filming children at a sporting event in Johannesburg when a man delivers a flying kick to his back, forcing him to stumble forward.

The same video shortly afterward shows a composed Schwarzenegger smiling and shaking hands with bystanders before walking out surrounded by his security personnel.

Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I'm just glad the idiot didn't interrupt my Snapchat.

-- Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

'SEEKING FAME'

He later assured his fans that he was doing fine.

Schwarzenegger, who has been attending his Arnold Classic Africa event which features dozens of sports and fitness activities, also suggested in a consequent tweet that his attacker was only seeking fame.

Schwarzenegger however said that he has no intention of pushing charges and would continue with another appearance in the country set for Sunday as planned.

Schwarzenegger, who is a former world champion body builder, is famous for his action-packed movies such as Terminator, True Lies, Dark Fate and Commando.