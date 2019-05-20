Kenya: Police Arrest Six Suspected Burglars in Kilimani Area

Police in Nairobi on Saturday arrested six suspects who they say have been terrorising residents of Kilimani area.

The six, according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), are part of a gang which has been breaking into apartments and houses within the area.

Police said they made the arrest after trailing the suspects to Kilimani following a violent robbery in Kitengela.

Two motor vehicles - Toyota Prado and Nissan Navara - hundreds of master keys, fake number plates, masking tapes and a safe were recovered from the suspects during the arrest.

SIX Notorious Criminals were yesterday evening arrested by @DCI_Kenya Detectives in #Kilimani following a violent robbery in #Kitengela. Two Motor vehicles-Toyota Prado & Nissan Navara, Master keys, Fake Number Plates, Masking Tapes & SAFE confiscated. Suspects in lawful Custody. pic.twitter.com/S204qYPek8

-- DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 19, 2019

The six suspects have been identified as Stephen Ngiru Kuria, Wilson Mutua Kitheka, Vincent Odhiambo, Elizabeth Akinyi Abuto, Lavender Akinyi Ogilo and Quinter Adhiambo Ongi'no.

According to the police, two of the suspects - Elizabeth and Lavender - had warrants of arrest for absconding court and jumping bail.

They added that the six also have pending cases in court in connection to several offences of burglary, house breaking and theft in Kilimani.

All the suspects are being held in police custody as investigations continue before they are arraigned and charged in court.