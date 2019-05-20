Kenya: Malkia Thrash Rwanda in AAG Qualifier

Nairobi — National women volleyball team Malkia Strikers started their Africa Zone Five Championship on a flier, thrashing Rwanda by straight sets in their opening match at the Lugogo Indoor Arena in Kampala, Uganda on Sunday evening.

The Kenyan girls dominated the game from the first set winning it in 25-10. Rwanda tried to offer some resistance in the second set but Japheth Munala's girls were in no mood to relent and they picked a 25-17 victory before finishing off in the third set at 25-10.

Munala says he was impressed with the performance of the girls and especially lauded the impact new tactician Shaileen Ramdoo, seconded to Kenya by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

"We have started very well and we had a good game. We played the back court very well and our blocks and attack were very well coordinated and that made us win easily. I am also thankful for the new coach who has come in because he has helped us eliminate some small mistakes and I am hoping we will win this championship," Munala said after the match.

-Pleased with win

Randoo who joined the team last Monday said he was happy with how the girls had responded in their first competitive match.

"We were focused on our game especially because the first game is always difficult, We controlled the game very well and kept the pressure on them. Our blocking worked very well but we have a lot of work to do in the other games," stated Ramdoo.

Kenya will face Ethiopia in the second match on Monday at 6pm.

The games are used as a qualification for the All Africa Games set to be held in Morocco in September this year where Kenya looks to qualify and move on to defend the title they won four years ago.