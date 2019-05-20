South African Government Statement on the Bus Explosion in Egypt

press release

Pretoria — The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Hon Lindiwe Sisulu, has been informed by the South African Ambassador in Egypt of the bus explosion in Egypt.

Initial media reports from Egypt are that South Africans might be involved. The 24-hour operational centre has been activated and Ambassador Vusi Mavimbela and his team in Egypt are engaging with authorities, including visiting hospitals, to verify the information and report back to Pretoria. Those who seek to verify the whereabouts of their loved ones can call the 24-hour Call Centre for any information on 012 351 1000.